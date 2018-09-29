Jason Ake and his wife Taylor wanted to instill love for Arizona State University and Sun Devil traditions in their young children, so they wrote a book for them, "Protectors of the A."
The Akes are both ASU alums, and they actually met on campus.
The couple fell in love with the university, particularly its rich history and traditions.
"A" Mountain holds many fond memories for both of them: lighting the A during homecoming, whitewashing it freshman year, and watching fireworks go off above it after an ASU touchdown.
Now, the couple is married with three children, and they wanted to give back to the community through their book.
The book is called "Protectors of the A" and is available on amazon.com.
(Great gift for Sun Devil fans!)
The colorful children's book is a lighthearted look at keeping the A on A Mountain gold and safe from being painted, say, blue or red by opposing teams. (We're not mentioning any names!)
The Ake family often does readings of the book at local schools and community events. The hope is that the book not only cheers on Sun Devil spirit but also encourages a love of reading and the pursuit of higher education.
Proceeds from book sales support Arizona State University scholarships and literacy efforts. This month's proceeds will support Friends of the Tempe Public Library.
Don't want to wait to order online? You can buy a copy at Cactus Sports on Mill Avenue before your next Sun Devil football game or on the Protectors of the A Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/iamaprotector.
The Akes will be honored for their community involvement at a November Tempe City Council meeting. This video and others about exceptional people in our community can be found at www.tempe.gov/wavemakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.