TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is set to look at the controversial officer-involved shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead in Tempe last month.
The Tempe Police Department said on Wednesday the case was given to prosecutors for review.
"As with all officer-involved shootings, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review the facts of this case and ultimately make a charging decision," the department said.
Police didn't say when the review will be completed.
On Jan. 15, Ofc. Joseph Jaen found 14-year-old Antonio Arce stealing items from a truck in an alley and appeared to be holding a handgun, according to investigators. Arce takes off and refuses to show his hands, police said.
Body camera shows Jaen running after and then shooting Arce, striking him in the back from about 114 feet away. The gun turns out to be an airsoft gun.
The boy died later at the hospital.
Experts say sit is rare that an officer will face criminal charges.
Along with a criminal review, there is an administrative investigation to see if the officer violated department policy.
Both investigations may also clear an officer of any wrongdoing.
