PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Prosecutors focused on a key piece of evidence Tuesday as they grilled a man accused of killing his estranged wife in Ahwatukee.
Avtar Grewal is accused of killing 30-year-old Navneet Kaur in 2007. The two had been in an arranged marriage for two years before she decided she wanted a divorce and Grewal traveled to Phoenix to discuss their relationship.
Attorneys for Grewal claim the two wound up in a fight that got physical, and Kuar accidentally fell back and hit her head, but prosecutors challenged that claim on Tuesday, pointing to a note that was left at the scene.
A picture of the note was shown to jurors reading, in part, "I killed this selfish b****." Grewal did not deny scribbling the note but told prosecutors he did not mean what he wrote.
"You killed her, right?" asked prosecutor, Juan Martinez.
"But I didn't intentionally kill her," answered Grewal.
"And in [the note] you didn't say, 'I accidentally killed her.' You know that word, right? Accidentally?" asked Martinez.
"What do you think, I was in my right mind frame?" answered Grewal, who claimed his handwriting in the letter shows he was in distress.
Martinez then pressed Grewal about the sequence of events.
"At what point did you write this? Where was the body when you wrote [the letter]?" asked Martinez.
"It was in, in the bathtub," Grewal responded.
Kaur's body was discovered by a friend who stopped at her Ahwatukee house to check on her. Grewal went off to India and had to be extradited back to Phoenix in 2011 to face charges. If convicted Grewal could face life in prison or the death penalty.
