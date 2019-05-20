FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, the International border cuts through Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, rear, as seen from Nogales, Ariz. Federal court records say a Border Patrol agent in Arizona sent texts referring to migrants as "savages" and "subhuman" the month before allegedly knocking over a Guatemalan man with his patrol vehicle. The filings in U.S. District Court in Tucson earlier in May 2019 say Agent Matthew Bowen sent the text messages in November 2017, weeks before allegedly knocking down the migrant. He goes on trial Aug. 13. He has pleaded not guilty to depriving the migrant of his rights and falsifying records.