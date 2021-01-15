PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A controversial copper mine is closer to realization today with the completion of an environmental impact report by the U.S. Forest Service.
The Resolution Copper Project is a proposed underground copper mine east of Phoenix near the town of Superior. It is expected to be one of the largest mines in the nation that will produce a reliable supply of up to one billion pounds of copper annually.
Governor Ducey on Friday welcomed the federal documents that represent a critical step forward for the project.
"Arizona has a long history of responsible mining, showing that we can have a robust mining sector while protecting our environment and cultural history," Ducey said. "My thanks to the USDA Forest Service for their partnership on a project that will benefit our mining industry, mining professionals, and entire state."
With the release of the environmental impact report, the clock is now ticking for the land swap deal. The Forest Service has said the exchange will be finalized not more than 60 days after the release of the final environmental impact statement.
The mine is projected to create about 1,450 jobs and pay about $149 million annually. The Draft EIS estimated that the total direct and indirect economic impacts to the state will total more than $1 billion per year.
The U.S. Forest Service moved the date to complete its review of the mine to the end of 2020, pushing the fiercely debated project forward prior to President Donald Trump leaving office.
Some Apaches consider the area where the mine is slated as sacred and have been working for years to protect the area. A federal judge denied their request to halt Friday's publication of the environmental review.
Now that it's out, the Forest Service has 60 days to transfer land known as Oak Flat to international mining company Rio Tinto.