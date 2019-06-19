PHOENIX (AP) -- Regulated Arizona electric utilities couldn't disconnect power to customers who are late on their bills from June 1 through Sept. 30 under an emergency proposal being considered by state regulators.
The proposal from Arizona Corporation Commission staff posted late Tuesday comes less than a week after it became known that a 72-year-old Sun City West woman died after her power was disconnected last September.
The commission is set to consider the plan Thursday and the emergency rules would take effect immediately if they are approved.
Arizona Public Service disconnected Stephanie Pullman's power because she only paid $125 of her $176 bill. The state's largest utility suspended disconnections last Thursday and Tucson Electric Power followed on Friday.
All five commissioners appear supportive of major changes in disconnection rules for regulated utilities.
The devil is in the details. "Regulated power companies". This means APS. Since SRP is a quasi-government entity, it is not subject to AZCC oversight. If the wording of this sticks (regulated companies) there is nothing in the words to prevent SRP from cutting off.
