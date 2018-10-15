PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As more construction projects take place at night, the City of Phoenix has pledged to improve communication with people nearby.
As part of a proposal by the Phoenix Streets Department, anyone within 500 feet of a construction project would be given a mandatory three-day notice that the work would happen.
That notice will include where the project will occur, when work will actually be done and the name and phone number of an on-site contact.
The proposal will affect city workers, contractors and anyone else planning construction work at night.
"We can shut down the work, but we're always thinking 'how do we solve it practically?'" said Kini Knudson, assistant street director for the City of Phoenix. "It's a win-win so we can get the work done."
City Council will vote on the proposal this Wednesday
If passed, the new rules could be in effect as early as December.
According to street department workers, the proposal is only for planned projects.
Any emergency construction work would not qualify.
