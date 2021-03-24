TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An attempted sex assault in a Tempe park last weekend has raised concerns about supporting survivors, clearing cases, and holding offenders accountable. Police say a 71-year-old woman was on a morning walk through Kiwanis Park when she was attacked.

"A woman at 71 can't walk in a city park on a Saturday morning without worrying about being attacked is a sad commentary on the state of public safety in Tempe," says retired investigator Bill Richardson.

Richardson retired as a Master Police Officer with the Mesa Police Department where he also worked sex crimes. He was appointed in 2015 to the Tempe Family Justice Commission.

"Looking at how Tempe deals with family violence, sexual violence," says Richardson.

The very first agenda for the commission shows one of the top priorities was creating a victim advocacy center where sex crimes survivors can share details with investigators and receive crucial support services.

"We were told that half of the victims of sexual assault refused to cooperate with a police investigation," says Richardson. "There's fear from what happened, fear about the system, there might be fear of the police."

Years later, the proposed advocacy center is still just a proposal. "My heart goes out to the victim of this attack," says Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. "Clearly this is something that we never want to see happen."

Woods says the proposed family advocacy center has come up several times in the Public Safety Advisory Task Force he formed after taking officer last summer. Right now, Woods says, nearly $2 million is slated for the project. It may become a reality when the council votes to approve the new city budget in late June.

"I can say that our Chief of Police Jeff Glover and his senior command staff were part of all of those task force meetings and they are very much in support of this," says Woods. "They want to make sure that we can do everything we can to treat people who are survivors of these kinds of situations with care and dignity and make sure that we can clear these cases as quickly as possible."

Tempe PD reports crime data to the FBI. According to 2019 FBI Uniform Crime Reporting stats, Tempe PD had 141 reported rapes. The FBI's Crime Data Explorer shows two arrests were made. It's important to note the figures do not include all sex crimes reports.

Richardson is hopeful Woods can make the advocacy center happen. "He's very very committed to fixing something that's been broken for a long time," says Richardson.