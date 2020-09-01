PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix had planned to discuss a "Black Lives Matter" mural in the downtown area in a meeting today that was proposed by the Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation Subcommittee, but that proposal was withdrawn with no discussion or vote.
Councilman Sal DiCiccio tweeted Wednesday morning that the item was withdrawn from the meeting before members could vote. DiCiccio said it may still come back, but didn't offer any other details.
It is not clear why the item was withdrawn.
The mural organizer is proposing that along with the words "Black Lives Matter," there would be paintings of civil rights leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Cesar Estrada Chavez, and former United States Representative, the late John Robert Lewis.
The proposal is asking for it be painted near Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix City Hall, or near the Arizona State Capitol.
New York City, Oakland, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago and Tucson are some of the cities that have the approval or already have a mural in their city.