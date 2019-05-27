COLORADO CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Flora Jessop, who was born and raised in Colorado City, is speaking out against a proposal to spend taxpayer money on a new health care clinic in the polygamous community.
The current $11.8 billion budget proposal includes $700,000 for the facility in an area where the nearest hospital is nearly an hour drive away.
"If you have a child that's been abused and comes through the doors of that clinic... if you have someone with domestic violence come in, she is not going to get the proper help for domestic violence," said Jessop last week.
Rep. Regina Cobb, a Republican from Lake Havasu City, asked for the money, saying the community needs better access to care.
She also criticized Jessop, saying she is not a credible voice for Colorado City because the she no longer lives there.
Jessop says she was never contacted by lawmakers,
But she had this to say about the proposed clinic:
'That is: where the people will turn when they are harmed? And if you don't have somebody that [sic] is going to bring in the proper people to deal with that harm and you brush it under the carpet ... that's the beginning of the end for the community again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.