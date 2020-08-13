PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A group of Arizona landlords wants the Arizona Supreme Court to declare Gov. Doug Ducey's eviction moratorium unconstitutional.
The Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA), the Manufactured Housing Communities of Arizona (MHCA), and "several struggling rental housing owners" filed a special action with the Arizona Supreme Court Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the group.
The governor's executive order on evictions, which went into effect in March and was recently extended through the end of October, was designed to protest renters who are facing financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic. The property owners say they've done everything they can to work with their renters and avoid evictions, but they have mortgages to pay – even without rents coming in. And they say they're not getting any help.
"The eviction moratorium has created a rent holiday for thousands of renters, while property owners still have a mortgage and taxes and bills to pay – including utility bills for many residents who are paying no rent," Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus, the president and CEO of the AMA, said in a news release. "This isn't about greed or profit. This is about a serious crisis that needs to be fixed immediately, because providing free housing while receiving no relief for seven months is not sustainable and not fair."
According to the property owners, the state has received more than 20,000 requests for financial assistance for renters and owners, but only a fraction of them have been approved.
"No one doubts that Executive Order 2020-49 was born of a good-faith desire to help struggling Arizonans in a time of unprecedented upheaval and uncertainty," court documents read. "But the cost of that assistance cannot be placed on the shoulders of another group of citizens, who likewise are coping with their own economic dislocations and hardships."
According to court documents, the landlords believe Ducey's mandate halting evictions goes beyond the scope of his authority, which makes it unconstitutional. The petition filed in court describes the executive order as an "economic welfare program, not a public health measure."
"When the pandemic hit, the state didn't order grocery stores and restaurants to give away free food, or gas stations to give away free fuel, "Gilstrap LeVinus said. "Rental housing is the only area of the state economy that has been compelled to provide a product or service free of charge during the pandemic."
