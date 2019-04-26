PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 6-year-old girl is still in the ICU at Phoenix Children's Hospital after she survived a shotgun shot to the stomach.
Her father, Eldon Mcinville, now in jail for what a judge called ”excessive recklessness.”
Even though Mcinville claimed it was an accident, it may have been preventable with the right safety precautions.
“If you don't follow the rules, the safety rules, bad things can happen,” said Bridger Kimball, owner of Caswells Shooting Range in Mesa.
Kimball says Mcinville likely broke several firearms safety rules before the shooting happened.
“No. 1 is, treat every firearm as though it's loaded, meaning every gun is always loaded. Keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot the firearm. Know your target and what's beyond it. And never point a firearm at something you don't intend to destroy,” said Kimball.
Virgil Bland, a Valley gun safety class instructor, said the details surrounding what happened are concerning.
Court documents show McInville told police he watched YouTube to learn how to clean and load his shotgun for the first time, and that he was teaching his daughter gun safety too.
“The real issue is it’s kind of the blind leading the blind in this situation,” Bland said. “He’s trying to teach his daughter firearm safety when it sounds like, more or less, he was trying to learn firearm safety in his own right.”
McInville then told police he loaded the gun with birdshot ammunition, when “he slipped and fell and somehow the gun went off.”
But Bland said modern-day guns don't just fire if they're dropped on the floor.
“He probably had the weapon in his hand and as he was falling his finger probably moved onto the trigger and that’s potentially how he activated it,” said Bland.
The pellets struck his daughter in the stomach. She's now in serious condition at the hospital.
Bland said the father never should have been handling his gun with his daughter in the room, and said YouTube should never be the only gun lesson somebody gets.
“If I’m going to learn how to drive a car, I’m not going to just watch a YouTube video then go get in a 350-Z and do burnouts right?” said Bland.
He has simple advice to parents, who also plan to keep guns in their home.
“I mean take a class. That’s really the baseline of it is to take a class,” he said.
Kimball advises new or unfamiliar gun owners to use a lock on their firearms. He gives the same advice to parents of very young children, or children not ready to learn gun safety.
Many locks cost less than $30. Some police departments even give locks out for free through Project Child Safe.
“But I just wish everyone would get a good education and follow the safety rules at all times to help prevent this stuff from happening,” said Kimball.
