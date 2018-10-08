PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Raising taxes in Arizona is nearly impossible.
But a ballot initiative voters will decide over the next month will make it even harder.
Proposition 126 constitutionally bans state lawmakers from taxing services like haircuts, dog grooming, child care and other services that are not already taxed.
Supporters of the measure say taxing these services will hurt small businesses and slow the economy.
Citizens for Fair Tax Policy, the organization pushing 126, is running ads that claim politicians are going to try and raise your taxes.
That claim is misleading because the Legislature needs a two-thirds majority to hike taxes.
This is a very high threshold to meet because tax-cutting Republicans control the Legislature and the governor's office.
In fact, a bill in 2016, which would have taxed certain services, failed to get traction and died at the Capitol.
Opponents of the measure argue the measure will tie the hands of future Legislatures by keeping Arizona from tapping a potential revenue source if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.