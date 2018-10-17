Arizonans will decide whether to change the state constitution, to require half of the electricity powering homes and businesses, come from renewable sources of energy by the year 2030.
Arizona's current renewable energy standard is 15 percent by 2025.
Prop. 127 is confusing voters because the two sides are running campaigns, claiming it will have totally opposite results if passed.
Proponents say it'll clean the air, create jobs and lower rates.
Opponents say it'll cost jobs, cause a spike in the price of electricity and be an overall drain on the Arizona economy.
"The notion that renewable energy would increase rates is absurd. We know solar energy and wind are the least cost resource available," said Kris Mayes, a former regulator on the Arizona Corporation Commission, who supports Prop. 127.
"There's broad consensus. Prop. 127 will increase your utility bills," said Matt Benson, the spokesman for the group, "Arizonans for Affordable Electricity," which opposes 127.
Each side cites different studies.
The National Resources Defense Council, an environmental group, released a study in September, which says Prop. 127 will bring 10,000 "well-paying solar jobs" to Arizona, and lower utility bills.
The NRDC study directly contradicts a report from the Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University's WP Carey School of Business, which was commissioned by APS.
The Seidman study predicts passage of Prop. 127 will cost APS customers an extra $1,900 per year, and lead to higher utility costs for schools, along with job losses in sectors statewide.
Proponents refute the findings.
"If solar and wind are the cheapest forms of energy, how in the world can APS make a credible claim that this is going to increase people's bills? It's actually going to decrease people's bills," Mayes said of Prop. 127's renewable energy mandate.
Opponents to Prop. 127 say APS will pass on the costs of building new renewable power infrastructure to homeowners, business owners and school districts. This would include new solar farms, transmission lines and battery storage, needed to comply with the mandate.
"There's no magic fairy to pay those costs. Those costs will be passed on to homes and businesses across Arizona," said Benson.
California's power will be 60 percent renewable by 2030 and electricity rates in California are indeed far higher than those in Arizona.
This summer, Californians paid between 18 and 19 cents, per kilowatt hour, while Arizonans paid between 11 and 12 cents, per killowatt hour.
Still, it's difficult to compare Arizona to California because of population, climate and other factors. Plus, on average Californians use far less energy than Arizonans, so their monthly bills are lower.
"Wallet Hub," "24/7 Wall Street" and "Smart Asset" report families in California paying $90 to $100 per month for power in 2018, while Arizona families pay $120 to $140 on average.
Representatives for Southern California Edison say California's move toward more renewables over the last two decades created "a robust renewables market that now benefits all Californians."
SCE released this statement, describing the effect the renewables mandate had on California rates:
"Though often much more costly than traditional energy sources in the early years, the gradual incorporation of these renewable resources into our portfolio allowed SCE to meet and exceed state renewable energy goals and create a transformation in the market while continuing to provide affordable and reliable power to our customers."
"In more recent years, renewables markets have matured, technology improved, and prices have been reduced significantly. Currently renewables in our state are competitive resources that benefit our customers and are often competitive with traditional energy sources."
Other utility companies in California, including PG&E and Sempra Utilities, did not respond to inquiries about the effects of renewable mandates on their customers.
All of the states which surround Arizona have higher renewable goals.
California is on track to be 100 percent renewable by 2045.
Nevada will be at 25 percent renewable by 2025. Plus voters in Nevada have a proposition similar to Arizona's Prop. 127 on the ballot in November.
New Mexico and Colorado will be at 20 percent and 30 percent renewable by 2020, respectively.
"If Arizona doesn't do this, my fear is we'll be left in the dust," Mayes said.
"Companies have made internal green energy commitments. They won't setup new headquarters or facilities in a state where the utility refuses, like APS is, to produce more renewable energy," Mayes said.
APS has lined up powerful opponents to Prop. 127, including the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Governor Doug Ducey, the Navajo Nation and the Arizona Farm Bureau.
"If you include Palo Verde, our energy mix is 50 percent clean in this state already. We're making progress when it comes to renewable and clean energies, but we need to do it smart. We need to balance the competing needs of families, businesses, and the environment," Benson said.
Nuclear energy, produced by the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station, is considered "clean" energy, but nuclear power is not considered "renewable." It would not apply to the renewables mandate under Prop. 127.
Some opponents to Prop. 127 claim it would lead to the closure of the power plant, west of Phoenix.
Others dispute that, since Palo Verde is owned by APS (with a 29 percent stake), along with Salt River Project, and other power companies from Texas to California.
The conservative Goldwater Institute released its own study in October, also opposing Prop. 127.
"Arizona already derives half of its energy from green energy sources, but Proposition 127 would severely limit what those green sources could be. The initiative crowds out two of the cleanest and most affordable forms of energy—natural gas and nuclear power," reports economist Stephen Moore in the Goldwater study.
As of the latest filing deadline, the two opposing sides have spent a combined $40 million on the issue.
APS, through the Arizonans for Affordable Energy group, has spent more than $22 million on a campaign to convince voters to reject Prop. 127.
Tom Steyer, a California billionaire environmentalist, has a group called NextGen Climate Action, which has spent more than $18 million to convince Arizona voters to support Prop. 127.
