PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been one week since Arizonans were allowed to sell and buy marijuana for recreational use. And demand is still high thanks to Prop 207, which voters approved. Seventy-three dispensaries are approved to sell, and even with so much success, many impacts of the proposition have yet to be seen.

One of those is social equity licenses, designed to allow communities negatively impacted by previous marijuana legislation in Arizona a chance to buy and sell marijuana recreationally.

"Owning a dispensary could really set my family, friends, and their family up for a long time," says 36-year old Phoenix resident TJ Gaucin. He and his wife Tish have lost jobs due to marijuana possession. But thanks to the social equity ownership program, he has the potential to live a different future.

"To have these new businesses pop up, and I think there's certainly going to be a demand for their product," says Rose Law Group Director Of Cannabis Law Adam Trenk. "I think it's a great thing."

The specific rules and plans for social equity licenses haven't been determined beyond the fact that at least 26 recreational dispensary licenses will be issued. Israeli immigrant Lilach Mazor Power, the founder and CEO of Phoenix-based Giving Tree Dispensary, says issuing these licenses is long overdue.

"I don't see it in any way a threat. You know I'm a minority, I'm an immigrant, I'm a female owner. There's not many of us in the industry," says Power. "So I'm hoping that it will encourage more diversity in the industry, which we need."

At the same time, the Marijuana Industry Trade Association's (MITA) Demitri Downing wonders if these licenses are enough.

"How are we ever going to rectify all those wrongs? It's just not realistic," says Downing. "Because even if the government wanted to do something for those people, they're going to have to proactively do something for themselves."

These are just some of the questions related to the social equity licenses, which are scheduled to be issued later this year. But for TJ, any uncertainty is overshadowed by his hope to make a difference as a dispensary owner.

"It's a step in the right direction," says Gaucin. "I think it'll save lives, it'll medically assist people, and it will give a lot of people faith in their local dispensaries."