PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Progressive Insurance will be hiring 375 people for jobs in Phoenix this year.
The company is featuring more work from home jobs as a part of a new push to hire over 10,000 positions nationwide.
Positions will include customer service and sales, bilingual Spanish customer service and sale and claims representatives.
The company is also offering flexible work arrangements, performance bonuses, and on-site medical facilities for employees and their families at select locations.
To find out more about working for the company you can check out their website.
