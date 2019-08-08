PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley man who helped develop the implicit bias training used by the Mesa Police Department says researchers were worried officers might resent the training.
This week, two anonymous Mesa Police officers criticized the training on national news saying it doesn’t work and reinforces “police are racist, specifically white male police.”
[WATCH: Man who helped develop police racial bias training defends program]
“That implication would turn anybody off,” says Michael Scott, J.D.
The retired police administrator and ASU clinical professor assisted criminologist Lorie Fridell, PhD at the University of South Florida in developing “Fair and Impartial Policing” in the mid-2000s. Mesa Police began implementing the training in January 2019 after several high profile use of force cases.
Scott says the program focuses on the psychology of bias as something everyone has, but not all audiences are receptive.
“We worried, initially, that police officers would resent the training, and you saw that reflected in the Mesa officers and their reaction,” says Scott. “We explicitly designed this model so as to make it not offensive to police officers.”
Scott says he’s not “surprised” by the officers’ comments in the CBS News report, but they made him “wonder about the quality of the training they’ve received.”
[READ MORE: Two Mesa cops anonymously slam implicit bias training on national morning show]
“Fair and Impartial Policing” is only one model for implicit bias training used in law enforcement agencies across the country. Scott says the lessons are meant to break down defenses and open minds.
He described one of the exercises that might be used in the training where the instructor would “flash images of people’s faces” and ask officers to describe the people they’re seeing.
“You begin to see that your inferences vary by gender, by age, by race in ways that don’t really make logical sense,” says Scott. “That can be threatening to our sense of fairness, but then, somebody then tells you, ‘Welcome to the human race.’”
Typically, agencies will invite outside instructors to conduct the bias training, says Scott, but some departments may use internal instructors. This, he says, can make or break how officers receive the information.
“The attitude, the signals, the non-verbal communication that goes on is critically important,” says Scott.
Mesa Police says it had instructors come in to hold “train the trainer” sessions for selected MPD instructors. Once the training was completed, MPD instructors were given access to the curriculum to teach fellow officers.
Mesa Police say it doesn’t anticipate any changes as instructors follow the prescribed curriculum, and it’s unclear if the department will collect feedback from participating officers.
