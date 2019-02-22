SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A perfect swing with a picturesque north Scottsdale view.
But not your typical sunny golf course. The entire golf club was a winter wonderland.
“Today, I think we turned our golf balls into snowballs,” said John Lyberger.
Lyberger and Paxton O’Connor are professional golfers at Desert Mountain Club. Ironically, Lyberger just moved to Scottsdale four months ago and is a little bit confused.
“I gotta wonder, I came from Key Largo, Florida to this! I mean, they said Scottsdale is supposed to be sunny and warm all the time,” said Lyberger.
Snow dumped down on north Scottsdale and the club had to shut down their courses to the public.
But that couldn't stop the two from swinging in the snow. Although one problem: you couldn’t tell a snow flake from a golf ball in the distance. But they had a solution.
They use doplar technology to see how fast their ball is going and eventually, where it ends up.
And Friday, the golf balls served more than just the sport, but as a fashion statement too!
“A group picture by the Renegade club house of a wonderful snowman with golf clubs for arms and colored golf balls for eyes and a little greenery for a mouth,” said Lyberger.
So it may not be the sunny Scottsdale they know, but they said the shorts and sandals can wait just a few more days.
“Capture the moment. This is a historical moment for us so we’re happy,” said O’Connor.
