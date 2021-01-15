PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mega Millions jackpot reached $750 million Friday night. If you don't win big, you might feel better knowing you helped give back to the community by purchasing a ticket. Proceeds from Arizona lottery ticket sales go to local programs and organizations. One of them is Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS). They are helping homeless seniors get off the streets through the program Project Haven.
"We have people here who have been on hospice care, staying here at this hotel. We have people with chronic medical conditions who are on a fixed income who need a safe place," said Lisa Glow, CASS CEO.
The program provides shelter at a Phoenix hotel, food, laundry services, and counseling. The services helped Pam Azanga after she found herself homeless and vulnerable two months ago.
"The possibility of assault, those kinds of things, of being on the street. Issues relating to being approached," said Azanga.
At this time, the program is helping 85 seniors, and high-risk individuals get back on their feet. Glow said it was all made possible through Cares Act funding, the City of Phoenix, and the Arizona Lottery.
"They are a very generous supporter, with a $100,000, as well as helping us raise visibility, which is just as important," said Glow.
A spokesperson for the Arizona lottery said since 2008, CASS has received $3.3 million from Arizona lottery funds.