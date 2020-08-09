PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At the beginning of the summer, experts with the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona (DCPA) worried COVID-19 could lead to a spike in drownings. Mostly because parents are working from home and distracted. Another reason is that many public pools closed during the pandemic, limiting swim lesson options.

According to the DCPA, in 2020, there have been a total of 32 people who’ve died from a water-related incident in Maricopa and Pinal counties. 11 of them, young children. Last year at this time, there were a total of 25 deaths related to a water-incident, four of them young children.

The DPCA is a nonprofit made up of parents, health & safety professionals, business leaders, & concerned citizens. The group exists to promote drowning prevention through education, legislative action, awareness, and product safety.

There’s now a State Forty Eight shirt design that display your support for water safety and drowning prevention.

State Forty Eight is a local clothing company brand based out of Chandler known for popular designs inspired by Arizona.

These new shirts are only available for purchase of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona’s (DPCA) Facebook page or website. The nonprofit started selling the black v-neck, crew-neck, & tanks last week since August is Drowning Impact Awareness Month. They are not available on State Forty Eight’s website or store. Proceeds from sales go back to DPCA and help fund water safety education programs and grants.