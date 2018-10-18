ST. DAVID, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The St. David Fire District confirmed Thursday that one of its firefighters died during a training exercise.
Joshua Eugin, 36, “was involved in a ‘blackout drill’ where firefighters use an actual structure and fake smoke to simulate smoke conditions while rescuing victims,” according to Capt. Jason Todd.
Eugin was a probationary firefighter, as well as a former Marine. Firefighters generally carry the rank of probationary, rookie or candidate during their first six to 18 months with a department.
Todd said Eugin collapsed at about 8 p.m. and was taken to Benson Hospital. The emergency room team tried for about two hours to revive him.
It’s not clear why he collapsed.
“Josh was a great friend and his loss has left a hole in the department,” Todd said.
Colleagues say Eugin, whose death is considered in the line of duty, was dedicated to the department and becoming an excellent firefighter.
“He gave it is all,” Chief Loyal Gephart said.
Members of the St. David Fire District are volunteers.
"The St. David Fire Department is made up of a special breed of men and women; individuals who understand the true meaning of service to their community," according to the St. David Fire District website. "These fine people volunteer their time, and often their money, to help keep their friends and neighbors safe."
Eugin leaves behind a fiance, Chelsea, a daughter, Addy, and his support dog, Salty.
Over the summer, a Phoenix firefighter who also was a highly decorated Army Ranger died suddenly while on duty with National Guard.
It was eventually determined that Juston Doherty, 45, died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose. He had been with the Phoenix Fire Department for 15 years.
[RELATED: ME: Accidental drug, alcohol overdose killed Phoenix firefighter, war hero]
It will be some time before Eugin's cause of death can be diagnosed.
St. David, which is near Benson, is about 2.5 hours southeast of Phoenix along Interstate 10 and State Route 80.
(1) comment
Adds a whole new meaning to the term "blackout drill." Perhaps if their recruits were in a little better physical condition...
