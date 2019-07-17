PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The man accused of stabbing a teen to death because he was playing rap music has a history of being triggered by rap music, according to prison records obtained by Arizona's Family.
According to documents from Arizona Department of Corrections, Michael Adams was charged with disorderly conduct after being transported to APSC Kingman on Nov. 1, 2018.
During intake processing, Adam approached an officer and said, “Hurry up, let’s get this over with you piece of (expletive deleted).”
According to Adam’s ADC records, this happened “in front of the other new arrivals and disrupted the movement.”
The Inmate Discipline-Investigative Report includes a statement from Adams regarding the charge.
“I had no sleep,” reads the report. “The transport officers were playing loud rap music. I was tired and irritated.”
Adams pleaded guilty to the charge, according to the ADC report.
He was released from prison on July 2. Two days later, Adams allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Elijah Al-Amin to death outside a Peoria Circle K.
He reportedly told police he did it because the teen was listening to rap music in the parking lot. A friend of Al-Amin said he had a passion for rap.
“He talked about rap music all the time. He loved rap artists," Areanne Ivery told Arizona's Family.
Al-Amin's mother calls her son's murder a hate crime.
"This definitely is a hate crime," said Rides. "The man [Adams] specified exactly Hispanics, Native Americans, and African Americans. He specified rap music."
According to court documents related to the stabbing, Adams yelled at detectives and stated that "rap music made him feel unsafe because in the past, he was attacked by people who listened to that music genre."
Adams told detectives he "needed to be proactive than reactive and protect himself and the community from the victim."
His attorney, Jacie Cotterell, told the judge during his initial court appearance on the murder charge that Adams has a history of mental illness but the Arizona Department of Corrections released him with no medication and without a courtesy ride to get access to mental health services, even though the department knew he was on mental health probation.
