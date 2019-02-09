Prince Philip, 97, gives up driver's license after crash

LONDON (AP) -- Buckingham Palace says 97-year-old Prince Philip has decided to stop driving, less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured.
The palace said Saturday that "after careful consideration," Queen Elizabeth II's husband "has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license."
Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover near the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England when he smashed into another car on Jan. 17. Philip had to be helped out of his overturned vehicle but wasn't injured. Two women in the other car were injured, though not seriously, and a 9-month-old baby boy was unhurt.
Philip was photographed driving again two days later but without a seatbelt. Police said they offered him "suitable words of advice" after that.
