(3TV/CBS 5) - Brophy College Preparatory will be hosting the 9th annual Kino Border Initiative dinner, which will raise money for the KBI Migrant Outreach Center.
Father Sean Carroll said this fundraiser is more critical than ever.
"It really enables us to fulfill our mission," Father Sean said.
KBI was established in Nogales in 2009 and provides clothing, meals, and special support for families who are crossing the border.
"We're probably serving between 300 and 350 people for one meal, like in the morning, and maybe about 200 in the afternoon, so it's a significant number of people we're serving there," Father Sean said.
Father Sean said he doesn't believe there is a security crisis at the border, but rather, a humanitarian crisis.
"They're coming with their children, they're coming anyway that they can and they're having to wait two months to be received by Customs to make that request for asylum, so it's a very challenging situation."
The dinner will be held Saturday, March 9. The reception will be at 5 p.m. Dinner and a live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the dinner, contact co-chairs Lisa Grant 702-330-3618 phxgrants5@msn.com or Ann Rathwell 602-695-3739 prathwell2@aol.com.
