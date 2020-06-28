PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Diocese of Phoenix's Mass and Confession schedule has been cancelled through July 1 after a priest from the SS Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix tested positive for coronavirus.
In a letter to church-goers, Diocese of Phoenix revealed the news of the priest, Fr. Rafael Umaña, was the one who tested positive.
"If you attended the 6 p.m. Mass the past two Sundays or had close contact with Fr. Rafael in the past two weeks, you should monitor your health in the coming days, and you may want to consider being tested for COVID-19, especially if you or someone in your household is particularly vulnerable due to age or underlying health conditions."
In additional, Holy Communion and the remaining Sunday Masses have all been canceled at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral.
"Fr. Rafael Umaña has tested positive for COVID-19. His condition has steadily improved, and he has been taking extra precautions in the rectory for everyone’s health and safety. The bishop and I are being tested, which requires us to quarantine at least until our test results come back. In God’s providence, Fr. John Nahrgang was away from the rectory on vacation this past week."
Once mass resumes, they are asking church-goers to wear a face mask, social distance if you are sick to stay home.
"The Sunday Obligation continues to be dispensed during this time of the pandemic. Although churches are being cleaned and disinfected, the risk of contracting the virus remains. For this reason, caution and individual responsibility must be practiced. It is highly encouraged that those who are part of a vulnerable population, are feeling ill, feel they may have been exposed, or cannot wear a face mask for any reason, please stay home and participate via televised or streaming Masses and make a spiritual Communion."
You can read the full press release here.