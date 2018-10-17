PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Whether it be by smile, speed or even singing voice, Peoria High School running back Juwaun Price can light up a room -- or a track -- or a football field in a moment's notice.
"When I see that I'm getting the ball, I'm like, you know, I've got this," said Price. "When I see daylight, I just know I have to take off."
And "take off" he usually does.
The senior running back is putting together one of the most electrifying seasons in the 2018 Arizona high school season. Blessed with sprinter speed and football instincts, Price is a big play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball.
"The biggest thing about him is that at any point he can take it into the end zone," said Price's head coach, Will Babb. "Sometimes the defense doesn't get a chance to rest. He'll come out and break off an 80-yard run, our defense will get a 3 and out and he comes right back ripping off a 70-yard run. He has God-given talent."
Talent and humility.
"It's all my offensive line," said Price. "They are really allowing me to make plays. I just want to make sure one guy can't bring me down and I just want to get to that end zone."
Through eight games, Price has scored 16 touchdowns -- most of them longer than 50 yards -- and is averaging a whopping 237.4 all-purpose yards per game as a running back, receiver and kick returner for the 7-1 Panthers.
"It feels good," said Price on his penchant for big plays. "You get goosebumps when you get back to the sideline and everybody's cheering. People see me scoring the touchdowns but they have to realize it's the entire offense making those plays."
Talented tailbacks aren't rare in high school football but Price's big-play capability is reminiscent of a home-run hitter in baseball - when it's his time, the crowd rises while the opposition holds its collective breath.
"He's real competitive," said Babb. "We're going to run it and we're going to throw it but either way, that ball is going to go the distance -- so it's interesting at times."
Price can't remember a time he's been caught from behind by a defender.
"No, not that I know of," said a smiling Price. "Not that I can remember."
Colleges have begun to take notice and despite limited scholarship offers at the present, Price and Babb feel Price's college football options will increase over the next eight weeks. In fact, in now what's almost a daily ritual, Price can't wait to get home and check the mailbox -- a rarity for a high-schooler in the digital age.
"Yeah, every time I get home I ask my mom if there's any mail for me," said a laughing Price. "Sometimes there will be and sometimes there won't be - and when there's not, I think to myself, 'Dang, I need to start stepping up.'"
Price will take his sprinter's speed to the track this spring as a potential all-state performer on the Panthers' track team. In the winter, Price fills his time working as an athletic trainer for the Panther basketball team. A two-sport star checking his ego at the door to tape ankles for his fellow classmates is certainly noteworthy.
"A friend suggested that I try it last year and I ended up really liking it," said Price. "I tape wrists and ankles for the basketball team. It's been a great experience for me."
Oh, and when he's not sprinting, taping and scoring touchdowns, Juwaun Price is singing. Blessed with a beautiful voice, Price has performed the national anthem at Peoria sporting events.
"He wants to stay involved and that's probably best for all kids," said Babb. "We say it all the time, if the best thing we can say about you is you're a good football player then we're not really doing our job. We want him to be a great person and to be selfless -- and he's a selfless kid. He comes from a great family and we're lucky to have him."
Price and the Panthers travel to Lake Havasu City to face Lake Havasu High this Friday night at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.