PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) --President Trump has confirmed his visit to Arizona for Tuesday, June 23. The group "Students for Trump" will be hosting the president for a live, in-person address to America’s youth.

The event will be held at Dream City Church in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Students for Trump had been publicizing his visit for weeks.

Special guests at the event are expected to be:

Congressman Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Governor Mike Parson (R-MO)

Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA)

Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ)

Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ)

The president had told reporters a few weeks ago that he planned to resume his political rallies around the country.

Trump's campaign had originally drawn up plans to restart rallies in July, but it pushed up the timeline as more states started reopening their economies and as big crowds have taken part in demonstrations across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

According to CNN, Trump's campaign believed that crowds at recent protests have opened the door to events like rallies, despite the warnings from public health officials that social distancing, facial coverings and limited public interaction are still necessary to prevent a second spike of the virus.