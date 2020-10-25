PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- President Donald Trump's campaign will zero in on Arizona next week with a flurry of stops across the state as the election heads into the final stretch.
Trump, who is trailing in the polls to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, is expected to make stops in Bullhead City and Goodyear on Wednesday.
He will speak at noon at a rally at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City. That will be followed by a rally at the Goodyear Airport at 2:30.
The president's son, Eric Trump is set to visit the Valley Monday. He'll be visiting Rustler's Rooste Restaurant on 48th Street, just south of Baseline Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. while the event starts at 6.
Vice President Mike Pence will follow up on Friday with a pair of campaign events in Flagstaff and Tucson.
The focus on the Grand Canyon state in the closing days of this election demonstrates how important Arizona and its 11 electoral votes factor into the president's campaign strategy.
The national polls have Biden leading by nearly 10 points, but Trump is still within striking distance in several of the key battleground states he needs to win.
Four years ago, Trump narrowly won Arizona but now find himself trailing by 3.2 percent, according to an average of polls tracked by the website 538.
"He's here to drive turn-out and Biden is allowing him to do that because he is not showing up here," said Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican political consultant.
Because of the pandemic, the former vice president has only visited Arizona one time as the Democratic nominee, while Trump and his campaign has maintained a steady presence here.
More than 1 million votes have been cast in the state and Democrats are out pacing Republicans in those early returns.
As if Friday, Democrats have cast 42.7 percent of the early votes with Republicans making up 33.6 percent and independents 23.7 percent, according to the polling firm Data Orbital.
Trump has predicted that a massive "red wave" of voters will show up late in the election and deliver him a victory in Arizona and other states across the country.
And he urged his supporters to vote early during a stop this week in Prescott, which is a Republican stronghold in the state.