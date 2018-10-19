LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ (AP) - President Donald Trump says Arizona Senate hopeful Martha McSally, who is a former Air Force colonel and combat fighter pilot, is "brilliant and brave" and has a "very, very strange opponent."
McSally, a Republican, is running against Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema. Trump didn't say why he thought Sinema was "strange."
Trump spoke during a roundtable Friday at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona with defense industry executives and local business leaders. He's in Arizona to help stump for McSally.
[SLIDESHOW: President Trump's visit to Luke AFB and Mesa]
The two congresswomen are vying for the seat of Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who is retiring. McSally was a Trump critic in 2016 and represents a Tucson district that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
She's now embraced the president and hopes his visit to Arizona helps unites Republicans against Sinema.
Trump toured the base before the roundtable on Friday. He was shown two military helicopters and a pilot talked to him about the F-35 aircraft.
