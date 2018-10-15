MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After chaos broke out on Phoenix streets the last time President Donald Trump held an event in the Valley, some are concerned about what Friday’s rally in Mesa has in store.
“There is the high likelihood of conflict. The question is, where?” said Steven Adelman, a lawyer specializing in venue safety. “What effort will there be to keep conflict away from either where pedestrians are walking or where vehicles are driving or parking.”
Adelman says last year’s rally went smoothly until the end.
“Really, the issue was after the event, how to get people off the streets and at what time,” he said.
Where last August’s rally was held at the Phoenix Convention Center, this Friday’s rally will be held in a much different location: a private hangar used by the firm International Air Response at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Mesa Police Department says they’re still in the planning phase and can’t comment on security measures.
But Adelman says the location is advantageous for Trump.
“President Trump can have Air Force One fly down, land, stop right at the entrance to the hangar. He steps off the gangway. He’s on the tarmac. He walks a few steps, and there’s his crowd,” Adelman said.
This won’t be the first time he’s used this location. President Trump held a rally at International Air Response, which provides C-130 aircraft for commercial and government purposes, back in 2015 when he was running for president.
Meanwhile, Trump supporters were already stopping by the hangar Monday to check things out.
Terry Mulvey, who has tickets for the Friday event, says he isn’t afraid of any potential conflict.
“They have their right to protest,” Mulvey said. “I just hope they don’t create a scene and cause some violence.”
