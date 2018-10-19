SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Trump landed at the Scottsdale Airport in Marine One after his rousing rally in Mesa Friday night.
Around 8 p.m., two Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft landed carrying the press corps. Moments after, two helicopters landed; one of them, Marine One, was carrying the president.
The motorcade then made its way to the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.
"It takes a lot of stuff to do it and it's pretty vacant; I didn't see too many security but I'm sure they're around everywhere," said Armanda Maza. "I like him coming to Arizona; he needs to come here more often."
The general public was not allowed in the entrance to the Princess; we were told we had to be credentialed for the White House to go any further.
A Scottsdale police officer told our crew he was not aware of any other stops for the night.
The president is scheduled to leave Arizona from Sky Harbor International Airport Saturday morning.
