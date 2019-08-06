PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another scam is hitting telephones in Northern Arizona.
The Prescott Valley Police Department is warning residents after several reports of scammers spoofing the department's caller ID information.
Police say residents have received calls allegedly coming from the Prescott Valley Police Department and also displayed the department's phone number.
Thinking they are legitimate calls, residents answered the phone. Police say the callers then identify themselves as calling from Social Security, giving various scams about money being owed, Social Security benefits being cut off and other threatening information.
They say a woman with cancer was left in tears after the scammers told her she would no longer receive medical assistance.
Police warn not to trust caller ID because the technology makes it easy for scammers to fake the information, so the name and number you see isn't always real.
The Social Security Administration would also not reach out to people via telephone.
Police say if you don't recognize the number or doubt it's from the police department, don't answer the call and call the police department to see if anyone there is trying to reach out.
To report a scam phone call, report it to FTC.gov/complaint or call 1-877-382-4357.
The Prescott Valley Police Department can be reached at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies.
