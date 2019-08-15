PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A registered sex offender was busted for trying to have sex with a girl, who was actually an undercover detective, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.
Police said 63-year-old Paul Fagan was having conversations via Facebook with the undercover detective, who was posing a 16-year-old girl.
A week into the conversations, Fagan sent inappropriate photos and asked to meet up with the underage girl, police said.
On Tuesday morning, Fagan was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail. He is facing charges of luring a minor for exploitation, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and failure to register as a sex offender.
(4) comments
He does look like hulk, doesn't he. Another sexual predator behind bars. Where do they all come from?
Knock it off Hulk Hogan
Mayo creep
Stanley, where are you??? Come out and play little girl
