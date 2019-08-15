Paul Fagan

Police said 63-year-old Paul Fagan was having conversations via Facebook with the undercover detective, who was posing a 16-year-old girl.

 (SOURCE: Prescott Valley Police Department)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A registered sex offender was busted for trying to have sex with a girl, who was actually an undercover detective, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Police said 63-year-old Paul Fagan was having conversations via Facebook with the undercover detective, who was posing a 16-year-old girl.

A week into the conversations, Fagan sent inappropriate photos and asked to meet up with the underage girl, police said.

On Tuesday morning, Fagan was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail. He is facing charges of luring a minor for exploitation, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and failure to register as a sex offender.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Arizona Hospitality
Arizona Hospitality

He does look like hulk, doesn't he. Another sexual predator behind bars. Where do they all come from?

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Knock it off Hulk Hogan

Report Add Reply
YoungPutaso
YoungPutaso

Mayo creep

Report Add Reply
StanIey Trump
StanIey Trump

Stanley, where are you??? Come out and play little girl

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.