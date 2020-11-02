PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A family shattered by a wrong-way crash says something must be done to stop what they call an "epidemic."

Michael Fox was driving on the I-17 near Black Canyon City last November when the vehicle's dashcam captured the chilling footage of a wrong-way driver coming straight for him. Fox only had a second to react. "By that time, I knew there was a car coming, but I didn't know what lane it was," says Fox. "I didn't know where to go."

The car crashed into the Jeep Fox was driving. His niece was in the passenger seat and his sister was in back. All three were badly hurt and had to be sent to the hospital.

"Everything had just stopped," says Fox. "It was quiet."

According to the incident report, the wrong-way driver admitted to "consuming alcoholic beverages while driving." A grand jury indicted Justin Gonnie on 14 felony counts. Gonnie took a plea deal and was sentenced last week to five years behind bars with seven years probation.

Fox followed every court hearing. "He's in prison now to reflect on things and try to take care of his problems," says Fox.

There is no true justice for his niece, Fox says. She is still recovering. "She's pretty much still in a wheelchair, but she's working on walking," says Fox.

What the family wants is change. Fox insists the Arizona Department of Transportation must act fast to expand its wrong-way detection system and cover rural areas.

"They seem to be doing a little bit in the Phoenix area, but they've got to take a serious look at the problem," says Fox.

ADOT's wrong-way detection system started as a pilot project along parts of I-17. The agency says you can now find its thermal cameras on the new Loop 202, they're being installed along the 303, and the technology will be incorporated into the 101 extension projects. ADOT says the it has "established plans" for other areas including rural locations.

Five wrong-way incidents in five days in Arizona Keeping track at home? There have been five wrong-way crashes in five days in Arizona, most of them in the heart of Phoenix.

Fox and his family hope speaking out will encourage lawmakers to speed up progress and save more lives. Fox's niece has even launched an online campaign searching for solutions to dangerous wrong-way wrecks.

"It's probably going to take, unfortunately, going to take more accidents to make them act," says Fox. "Somehow make this not happen anymore."

Just last night, another wrong way crash in the Valley sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along SR 51 near Bethany Home Road. DPS says 26-year-old Louis Dominquez had been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided with the motorcycle. DPS says impairment is suspected in that crash/