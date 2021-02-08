PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Super Bowl Sunday scuffle at a Prescott Valley home ended in the arrest of a couple who allegedly assaulted some neighbors who were at their home.
At around 1:45 on Sunday afternoon, Prescott Valley police received reports that a suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Eric Corozza, had reportedly barricaded himself inside the house with a handgun.
Police say they later learned that Corozza had gotten into an argument with his live-in girlfriend, 38-year-old Lindsay Excell.
During that argument, police say Corozza pointed a handgun at a neighbor who was also inside the home.
A different neighbor, who was also at the home, reportedly tried to disarm Corozza, but wasn't able to do so, police say. During this incident, police say Excell then assaulted one of the neighbors, who was allegedly being restrained by Corozza.
Corozza and Excell eventually surrendered to patrol officers and SWAT personnel. The pair was taken into custody without incident.
Corozza faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct involving a weapon and being a prohibited possessor. Excell faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct involving a weapon.