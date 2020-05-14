PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) says a Prescott Valley couple has been arrested on multiple drug charges, including selling heroin with a toddler in the car.
An investigation by a drug task force revealed that 27-year-old Justin Horton had allegedly been involved in the sale, use and possession of heroin. Detectives also discovered that during at least one of the alleged drug sales, Horton had his 3-year-old daughter in the car with him.
Detectives from the task force were able to obtain a search warrant for Horton's Prescott Valley apartment. On May 7, task force detectives, along with officers from both the Prescott and Prescott Valley Police Departments, served the search warrant. Upon entry, detectives and officers announced their presence but said that a significant period of time passed with no response. Eventually, a small child was heard speaking inside the apartment. Officers say they found the little girl alone in a room. The child was safely removed from the home.
A short time later, 29-year-old Amanda Horton came out of a bedroom and was detained, according to detectives. Justin was in another room, and he was also detained. During a search of the apartment, detectives say they found a methamphetamine bong, a meth pipe, baggies of meth, a handgun, two rifles, marijuana, a digital scale and burned heroin residue on a piece of foil. Detectives say that at least one of the guns and much of the drug-related paraphernalia was accessible to the 3-year-old girl.
During a later interview, detectives said that "Justin admitted he is involved in ongoing drug sales and admitted having his daughter with him on occasion." Additionally, detectives say that "Amanda also acknowledged she used methamphetamine on occasion and that Justin was selling drugs."
According to YCSO, one detective noted his concern for the little girl. "It is very unsafe for a 3-year-old child to be in a home where she has access to dangerous and narcotic drugs and paraphernalia, as well as unsecured firearms," the detective stated. "This is especially true if the child is unsupervised for any significant amount of time like we had observed while executing the search warrant. This environment poses a significant threat to the health and safety of the child. Along with that, the child was put in significant danger when she was accompanying Justin during drug transactions. It is common knowledge that drug transactions create volatile and dangerous environments, especially for a 3-year-old child."
Justin faces charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, child abuse, endangerment as related to the child, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons, and possessing a deadly weapon during the commission of any felony offense. He remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.
Amanda faces charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse, and endangerment as related to the child. She has been released pending final court disposition.
The Department of Child Safety was contacted and took the little girl into temporary custody.