PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Prescott City Council will contribute $50,000 to a courthouse plaza memorial honoring 19 firefighters who died in 2013.
Nearly all members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon while fighting a wildfire in nearby Yarnell.
The Daily Courier reports council members unanimously supported the contribution to the memorial last week.
Brad Fain with the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Partnership says the group hopes to raise the rest of the $500,000 in the coming months.
The memorial will include a lone statue of a wildland firefighter. It will be located on the Yavapai County Courthouse across from the Prescott City Hall.
Prescott Councilwoman Alexa Scholl says a mother of one of the deceased firefighters says the location is appropriate because “they are our boys.”
