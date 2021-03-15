PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after police said she led officers on a chase while possibly high on drugs on Sunday in Prescott.
According to police, 36-year-old Ashley Chaplin of Glendale crashed into another vehicle and then drove off around 4:30 p.m. in the area of State Highway 69 and Prescott Lakes Parkway. Officers found her pulling into a nearby business when she tried again to hit the victim's vehicle but didn't stop for the police.
Chaplin then headed west on Highway 69 so officers chased after her. The pursuit ended when Chaplin turned onto a dead-end street and officers got her to stop. She was taken into custody without any more problems. Investigators believe Chaplin was impaired and possibly under the influence of drugs. She was booked into jail on charges including endangerment, driving under the influence, hit and run and unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement.