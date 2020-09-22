PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A traffic stop in Prescott led to the seizure of more than a pound of meth and the arrests of two people.
On Friday, Sept. 18, just before 11 p.m., a Prescott police patrol officer pulled over a black Toyota Corolla for a moving violation. The driver was identified as 47-year old Tammy Nelson. Minutes later, a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse pulled up, and the driver asked the officer why Nelson had been stopped. The man, who was identified as 45 year-old Kelly Osborne, said he was Nelson's boyfriend. The officer said Osborne began to interfere with the traffic stop, so he called in additional officers to help.
While speaking with Nelson, the officer says he noticed drugs inside the car, and Nelson admitted that she had a meth pipe in the car, police say. Officers detained Nelson and searched her car.
Prescott police say the officers located over one pound of meth inside a purse on the floorboard on the passenger side. Officers also found other drugs in the car, which they say indicated possible drug sales.
Meantime, police say Osborne refused to allow officers to search his vehicle. A Prescott Valley Police K-9 officer responded to the scene, and alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs inside the car. Officers then searched Osborne’s car, reportedly finding another half ounce of meth and additional drugs, police say.
Nelson and Osborne, both from California, were arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on numerous felony charges including possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transporting dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The estimated street value of the seized meth is close to $12,000. Nelson is being held on a $10,000 bond. Osborne was released on his own recognizance.