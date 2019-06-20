PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Prescott Police Department arrested a 53-year-old man in an ongoing child pornography case after identifying him from a warrant and a peer to peer file sharing network.
It was known early in the investigation that numerous images and videos of minors were being uploaded and downloaded through an internet peer to peer file sharing network.
Prescott PD were able to obtain a search warrant early Tuesday morning to investigate a home near Banning Creek Road.
Evidence from this warrant identified the suspect as Prescott resident, Brian John Myers, according to police.
Myers has been arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The investigation is currently ongoing as evidence is being analyzed from the warrant.
