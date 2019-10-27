PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- President Trump was in touch Sunday with parents of a Prescott woman who was kidnapped and taken hostage in 2013 after leaving a Doctors Without Borders Hospital in Syria.
The phone call between the parents and president happened after the announcement that the Islamic State Leader who repeatedly raped the couple’s daughter was killed.
United States leaders said ISIS leader Abu Bakur AL Baghdadi died in a U.S. military raid in Syria.
Some believe he killed Prescott native Kayla Mueller.
ISIS claims a coalition airstrike killed Kayla in 2015 when she was 26.
The U.S. government told her parents Kayla was killed by ISIS.
No one has seen her body, leaving her parents with hope.
“Because of that one percent possibility, how do you completely give up until you have her home?” said Kayla’s mom, Marsha Moeller.”…we want Kayla home, and I know that sounds like an impossible task, but after what we’ve been through, the things that pop up and happen I believe we might just find her.”
Kayla’s dad, Carl Mueller, reacted to the ISIS leader’s death.
“It was a shock of course,” said Carl. “One minute you’re sitting here watching a movie, and the next minute you get the news the man that raped and possibly murdered your daughter has been killed.”
Kayla’s parents told President Trump Sunday that they would be willing to go to Iraq to get answers about their daughter.
“We feel this is the moment,” said Carl. “He’s been killed, some of his lieutenants have been captured, and who else would know what happened to Kayla but these people close to him? Somebody, and it may be one of these people who were captured yesterday, know what happened and know who killed her.”
The Muellers are asking for prayers for answers, strength, and just like their selfless daughter, they’d like the community to prayer for all those hurting in the middle east.