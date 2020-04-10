PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The mayor of Prescott, Arizona, revealed some very personal and devastating news on Friday—the death of his 21-year-old daughter.

Mayor Greg Mengarelli said on his Facebook page that his daughter, Brooklyn Ashley, struggled for years with epilepsy. On Thursday night, she had a seizure and drowned in a hot tub. Mengarelli said his daughter was alone at the time of her death.

“Gone too soon in my eyes but God called her home. We are heartbroken,” Mengarelli said.

Gov. Doug Ducey offered his condolences Friday on Twitter.

Hearing the awful news that Mayor Greg Mengarelli and his wife, Sheila, lost their beautiful daughter Brooklyn last night in a tragic accident. She was 21 and a student at the University of Arizona. Our hearts and prayers are with the entire Mengarelli family #RIP @MengarelliGreg — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 10, 2020

Mengarelli has been the mayor of Prescott since 2017. Brooklyn Ashley is survived by her dad, her mom (Sheila) and her eight siblings.

After the news of the Mayor's daughter's death was posted, condolences began to pour in on Facebook. Dozens of people expressed their sympathy to the family over the loss. "Please know how much she was loved by all she met and was such a wonderful example of you and your family's love," wrote one person.

Others shared stories of losses they had experienced due to epilepsy. "Our son struggles with epilepsy as well, we know the difficult road you have been down," commented one person. "So sorry, the same thing happened to my step brother," wrote another.

Mayor Greg Mengarelli and his family are well known and well respected in the Prescott area for their community involvement.

For the past 14 years, Mengarelli has served as the executive director of the United Christian Youth Camp in Prescott, overseeing a staff of 100. He also served as president the Prescott Unified School District Board. The son of a Methodist pastor and high school football coach, Greg grew up in the small rural communities of Kansas, and graduated from Kansas State. (That's where he met his wife, Sheila.) In 1995, Greg and Sheila moved to Prescott. Together, they raised their nine children, five natural and four adopted. They also have a grandson.

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli assaulted by 73-year-old man, police say City of Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli was assaulted by a 73-year-old man Tuesday evening, according to the Prescott Police Department.

Mengarelli made news just this past fall when he was assaulted by a 73-year-old man. In November of 2019, Prescott police officers responded to a private event at the Sean Gote Gallery.Witnesses told police that 73-year-old Charles Conrardy assaulted Mayor Mengarelli, but it did not involve a weapon or result in any injuries to the mayor, police say. Conrardy was also accused of threatening another man, and assaulting yet another man with a knife. Conrardy was issued a criminal citation for misdemeanor assault.