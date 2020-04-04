PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A Prescott area hospital employee has been arrested after being accused of stealing personal protective equipment and other housekeeping supplies from work.
Prescott police were called to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus (YRMC) in Prescott Friday after staff noticed items missing from their supplies.
Investigators identified a suspect, 49-year-old Prescott resident Keith Brown, who works at the facility in the housekeeping department.
When authorities questioned Brown he admitted to stealing items from the hospital over the last three weeks. The stolen items included gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, wash cloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, an automatic hand sanitizer machine and toilet paper.
Investigators found the stolen items, valued at $1,700, in Brown's vehicle and his residence.
Brown was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on one count of felony theft and one count of fraud. Brown has been terminated from employment with YRMC.
The Prescott Police Department is working with the County Attorney’s Office and YRMC to get those items returned to the hospital as soon as possible. Before they can be returned, they need to be deemed safe for use.