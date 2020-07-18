PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Saturday in connection to a Friday hit-and-run involving two cars, leaving a 3-year-old child hurt in Prescott. It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Navajo Drive and Florentine Road, police say.
Witnesses told authorities that they saw a yellow Dodge Charger or Challenger going south on Navajo Drive at about 60 mph when it ran a red light at Florentine Road, T-boning a white Honda Civic driving westbound.
The 3-year-old child was a passenger in the Honda and retrieved a foot injury due to the accident. She was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center-East and is expected to recover.
The Dodge fled from the collision, going south on Navajo Drive and turning on State Route 69. Eventually, a patrol officer noticed a similar-looking car behind the Blue Hills gas station near Kachina Drive. The officer lost sight of the car when it headed south on Kachina Drive at high speed. Later, the car was found around Henderson Road by Yavapai County Sheriff deputies. However, the car was unoccupied when they found it.
By Saturday, the driver, identified as 30-year-old Monserrat Guadalupe Valencia, was located at a residence in the area of Robert Road and Lakeshore Drive. After interviewed with police, he was booked into Prescott County Jail for five felonies and a misdemeanor.