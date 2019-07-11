PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A 2-year-old Prescott girl and her baby sister are in the hospital after testing positive for THC.
Ciara Mendoza-Keel noticed her child “staggering” Wednesday, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The toddler eventually collapsed.
Toxicology tests run at Yavapai Regional Medical Center West were positive for THC, the active chemical in cannabis.
The child was airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Mendoza-Keel drove there with her 1-year-old daughter.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety tested the 1-year-old for THC. Her results came back positive, as well.
The exact level of THC in each child was not immediately available.
According to YCSO, Mendoza-Keel stated that her husband, Francis, has a medical marijuana card allowing him access to concentrated wax and gummies.
She also said he knew their older daughter had consumed an “unknown portion of the edibles,” according to a YCSO news release.
Investigators said Francis admitted to smoking two marijuana cigarettes before bed but admitted he was not sure if he secured the rest of his marijuana before going to sleep.
YCSO said Francis explained that one his marijuana sour Rainbow Belts gummies has a tranquilizing effect on him. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Francis told investigators he believes his 2-year-old daughter, who weighs 30 pounds, ate four of the gummies.
Francis was taken into custody and booked on two counts of child abuse.
The 2-year-old is currently in the intensive care unit at PCH; her condition is improving, according to YCSO.
The younger sister was also admitted to PCH for observation and treatment for malnourishment.
