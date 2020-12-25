PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 may have canceled holiday parties, kept families apart, and left people quarantined at home, but the spirit of giving is still alive and well.
People in Prescott are finding a way to give back in a unique way.
Prescott Resort and Conference Center is known for its huge display of gingerbread houses during Christmas time. The houses were made by people in the community.
"The local community really gets involved in this event because it's a goodwill feeling that goes to support the Prescott Hungry Kids Project," said Steve Bracety, GM at Prescott Resort and Conference Center.
Those who enter the contest pay a fee, and that money goes to the charity. While you can look at the village for free, donations also help feed children. People who entered the gingerbread house contest and stopped by to see the display said it's a great way to help others this Christmas.
"I think that's pretty cool," said Lynn Stutz, who entered the contest. "It's nice to think it's a little spark of light to others."
"The meaning of Christmas is being able to do some outreach and help others and do things we're doing," said Nancy Johnson, who drove to Prescott from Phoenix just to see the display.
Prescott Resort says it raised $4,700 for The Hungry Kids Project.
"We just call ourselves the world's largest gingerbread village," said Bracety. "... in actuality, we're probably Prescott's largest gingerbread village."
The resort got 70 entries from people in the community this year.
"This is my first time," said Stutz. "I've looked at them for 26 years now and finally decided I should contribute."
Stutz made a ship and church for the gingerbread village, coming in third place for the contest's family category.
"There are so many different ways to contribute, and we should be doing more, but this one was incredibly fun as well," said Stutz. "It makes it a win-win."
Bracety said you can see the gingerbread village on display until January 2 at Prescott Resort and Conference Center.