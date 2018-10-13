MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Pres. Donald Trump will be paying another visit to the Valley next week.
The president's campaign officials announced that Trump will hold a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) rally in Mesa on Friday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The stop is part of his national midterm campaign tour.
The rally will be held at the International Air Response in Mesa.
This is the tenth rally that President Trump has held in Arizona and the second rally in Mesa since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.
President Trump is expected to discuss the success of his America First Agenda which is delivering new jobs and bigger paychecks to families across Arizona, as well as the critical need for Arizonans get out and vote to protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate this November.
"We are pleased to announce the next stop on our national midterm campaign tour with a Make America Great Again rally on Friday, October 19th in Mesa, Arizona, featuring President Donald Trump," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. "The President looks forward to being with Arizona patriots to celebrate the success of the booming Trump economy that's delivering new jobs and bigger paychecks to the hardworking men and women of the Great State of Arizona. President Trump will also urge Arizonans to get out and vote on November 6th to protect and expand our Republican majorities in the House and Senate, including supporting Martha McSally in her race for the U.S. Senate," he concluded.
Friday, October 19th, 2018, 7:00 PM (MST): Mesa, AZ
President Trump will hold an event at International Air Response in Mesa, Arizona.
International Air Response
6250 S Taxiway Circle
Mesa, AZ 85212
Doors open at 4:00 PM (MT) for General Admission.
