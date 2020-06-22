WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has opened a new front in his fight against mail-in voting.

He made unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results. The claims not only ignore safeguards that states have implemented to prevent against widespread fraud but they also risk undermining Americans' faith in the election.

However, many in the Trump camp have embraced mail-n voting. Vice President Mike Pence and a half-dozen other senior advisers to Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, according to election records obtained by The Associated Press. That undercuts the president's argument that the practice Could lead to widespread fraud this November.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos votes absentee in Michigan. Campaign manager Brad Parscale voted absentee in Texas in 2018 -- after not voting at all when Trump was last on the ballot. The campaign's chief operating officer Michael Glassner and deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien have both repeatedly voted by mail in New Jersey.

The rhetoric comes as states scramble to adjust voting processes because of the coronavirus pandemic. It represents a two-track approach of trying to both block mail-in balloting in advance and setting the stage for challenging the results once it's over.

In Arizona, two of the state's top election officials sought to reassure voters that mail-in voting is secure.

"We have a long history and successful track record with vote by mail, it is secure, it's accurate and it's a convenient, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Since the 1990s mail in voting has increased in popularity with no widespread voter fraud. Overall, the state has prosecuted less than 30 cases of voter fraud over the past ten years, according to the Arizona Attorney General's office.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has recently expressed his full confidence in the system even as Trump has raised questions.

Maricopa County's top election said there are numerous safeguards in place to protect the integrity of the ballot and the vote count. They include bar codes and signatures and bar codes.

"You can print all the ballots you want and send them to us, but if we don't verify those signatures and they don't have our specific codes on them then we're not going to treat them as if they are legitimate ballots," said Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes