PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and her unborn child are dead after police say she ran a red light near Papago Park in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say 26-year-old Samantha Bean-Lansman was driving east on McDowell Road when she didn't stop for the red light and slammed into a box truck that was turning left onto 52nd Street just before 2:30 p.m.
Samantha Bean-Lansman died at the scene. Police said she was eight months pregnant and the unborn child didn't survive.
The truck driver and his passenger were not hurt. Police said the truck driver wasn't impaired. Video from Arizona's Family news helicopter showed a heavily damaged Nissan Altima between the box truck and a 10-wheel semitruck.
Traffic will be restricted in the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Avenue for a fatal traffic collision. Please seek an alternate route. #phxtraffic#streetsphx pic.twitter.com/JjlXAkJwJj— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 24, 2021
Police closed the intersection while officers investigated the crash and it's still restricted as of 9 p.m.