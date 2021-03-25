PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family is learning more about the mother and unborn child killed in a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday. Samantha Bean-Lansman was eight months pregnant with a baby boy. She was just days away from her last ultrasound when a drive to work ended tragically.

"I just can't imagine life being taken in a split second like that," said Paul Sheston. Sheston works with Samantha's mother at a Valley law firm. He's speaking on the family's behalf and was with the mom when she found out about the car accident on the phone.

"She was overcome with shock and grief," said Sheston. "We just tried to be there for her."

Phoenix police said Samantha ran the red light going east on McDowell Road and slammed into a box truck turning left onto 52nd Street. Samantha and her unborn child died in the crash. Sheston drove to the scene near Papago Park to see the deadly aftermath.

"Something I'm never going to forget and something I never want to see again," said Sheston.

Friends said what makes the accident even more devastating is that the military veteran is leaving behind her 6-year-old daughter, Allie.

"The whole situation is terrible," said Sheston. Sheston said it's too soon to say if the 26-year-old ran the red light and caused the crash. The family is now shifting their focus on the daughter who lost her mother. If you would like to help 6-year-old Allie, click here.